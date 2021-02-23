STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon India's second 'Smbhav' summit to be held virtually on April 15-18

Amazon India on Monday announced that it will host the second edition of 'Amazon Smbhav' during April 15-18, 2021.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Amazon India on Monday announced that it will host the second edition of 'Amazon Smbhav' during April 15-18, 2021.

A company statement said that the event will be held virtually. Smbhav 2021 will bring together industry and thought leaders for invigorating discussions on way ahead towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by unlocking possibilities for businesses and entrepreneurs through partnership with Amazon, it said.

"Amazon Smbhav will be a four-day virtual summit hosted around the theme of 'Unlocking Infinite Possibilities for India' across sectors like manufacturing, retail, logistics, IT/ITeS, content creators, start-ups, brands and entrepreneurs across India. Over 30,000 participants are expected to participate at Amazon Smbhav, learning about best practices and industry trends from over 70 speakers," said the statement.

'Smbhav', Amazon's annual flagship summit is a mega summit to share how Amazon and its partners leverage digital technologies to innovate for Indian customers, entrepreneurs and small businesses.

At Smbhav 2020 in Delhi, the founder and erstwhile Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos, pledged to invest an additional $1 billion to digitise 10 million MSMEs, generate $10 billion in cumulated exports from India and create an additional 1 million jobs in India by 2025.

"As we continue to work with a gamut of Indian businesses and entrepreneurs, we are committed to bringing to them tools, technology and innovation that empower the Indian economy, help create jobs at scale and unleash entrepreneurial agility in companies of all kinds and sizes. Smbhav 2021 will therefore be a unique platform offering opportunities to unlock these possibilities towards an AtmanirbharBharat", said Manish Tiwary, VP, Amazon India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon India Amazon Smbhav
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp