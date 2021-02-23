STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fuel prices resurge after two-day break

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price increased between 32-40 paisa per litre depending on the level of local duty at the state level.

Published: 23rd February 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The petrol and diesel prices across the country continued their northward march after two days break taking its retail rates to unprecedented levels while burning bigger holes in the consumers pockets.

The oil marketing companies raised the pump price of both petrol and diesel by 35 paisa per litre on Tuesday.

With this, petrol is now priced at Rs 90.93 a litre and diesel Rs 81.32 a litre in the capital.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price increased between 32-40 paisa per litre depending on the level of local duty at the state level.

Sources in OMCs said that price rise on Tuesday followed movement in product price in global markets. The crude oil is also on fire with benchmark Brent crude gaining over 2 per cent on Tuesday to reach closer to $67 a barrel now. It was less than $60 a barrel just a few days back.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. During this phase of price rise (In the last 12 days since February 9), the price has gone up by Rs 3.63 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.84 a litre in Delhi.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol price across historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol prices is just Rs 3 per litre short (Rs 97.34 a litre) of touching the three digit mark for the very first time ever. Diesel prices in the city is closing in on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 88.44/ litre).

In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre. Premium petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra a few days back.

Since fuel prices are benchmarked to a 15-day rolling average of global refined products' prices and dollar exchange rate, pump prices can be expected to remain northbound over the next few days even if crude price stabilises.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 25 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.22 and Rs 7.45 per litre, respectively so far this year.

Oil companies executives said that petrol and diesel prices may increase further in coming days as retail prices may have to be balanced in line with global developments to prevent OMCs from making loss on sale of auto fuels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel price petrol price diesel price Fuel price hike Petrol price hike Diesel price hike
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp