Funskool eyes traditional toys market for business boost

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Funskool, homegrown toy manufacturer, is eyeing a 30 per cent increase in its domestic sales and exports for the next financial year (FY 2021-22).

In order to fulfill this goal, the company intends to widen the range of its offerings and launch at least 100 new products this year, including a range of traditional Indian toys.

Speaking to TNIE, R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool, said domestic demand has picked up and that exports too are doing extremely well. Considering the current market situation, the company is hopeful of registering at least a 30 per cent growth in its domestic sales and an equal increase in its exports too next fiscal, he said.

“Despite the pandemic, there has been a double-digit growth in our exports in this financial year. We reported (almost) a 10% rise in our exports in comparison to the previous year, which is very encouraging,” he said.

In order to tap into the largely unexplored traditional toys market, Jeswant said that the brand has developed popular Indian sports such as kho-kho, Kabbadi, chaturanga, and gilli danda into games and that it would launch at least 15 varieties of traditional toys at the National Toy Fair.

Jeswant added that only a few small manufacturers were producing Indian traditional toys now and that Funskool aims to to work closely with such artisans to create a proper market. “These will definitely strike an emotional chord with the customers,” the chief executive said.