STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Funskool eyes traditional toys market for business boost

Funskool, homegrown toy manufacturer, is eyeing a 30 per cent increase in its domestic sales and exports for the next financial year.

Published: 23rd February 2021 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Funskool

Funskool

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Funskool, homegrown toy manufacturer, is eyeing a 30 per cent increase in its domestic sales and exports for the next financial year (FY 2021-22).

In order to fulfill this goal, the company intends to widen the range of its offerings and launch at least 100 new products this year, including a range of traditional Indian toys.

Speaking to TNIE, R Jeswant, CEO, Funskool, said domestic demand has picked up and that exports too are doing extremely well. Considering the current market situation, the company is hopeful of registering at least a 30 per cent growth in its domestic sales and an equal increase in its exports too next fiscal, he said. 

“Despite the pandemic, there has been a double-digit growth in our exports in this financial year. We reported (almost) a 10% rise in our exports in comparison to the previous year, which is very encouraging,” he said. 

In order to tap into the largely unexplored traditional toys market, Jeswant said that the brand has developed popular Indian sports such as kho-kho, Kabbadi, chaturanga, and gilli danda into games and that it would launch at least 15 varieties of traditional toys at the National Toy Fair.

Jeswant added that only a few small manufacturers were producing Indian traditional toys now and that Funskool aims to to work closely with such artisans to create a proper market. “These will definitely strike an emotional chord with the customers,” the chief executive said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Funskool R Jeswant
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp