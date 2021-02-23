STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government starts probe to review continuation of anti-dumping duty on some steel items from China

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

Published: 23rd February 2021 03:08 PM

China Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on certain types of steel products imported from China following complaints from domestic industry, according to a notification.

ISMT Ltd and Jindal Saw Ltd have filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for sunset review of anti-dumping duty imposed on imports of 'seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel from China.

The applicants have alleged that dumping of these products from China has continued even after imposition of anti-dumping duty, and there has been a significant increase in the volume of imports.

"There is a likelihood of continuation of dumping on the goods" from China "if the existing duty is allowed to expire", the notification has said.

On the basis of the duly substantiated application of the applicants and "having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating the likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury...the authority, hereby, initiates a sunset review investigation," the notification added.

DGTR would review the need for continued imposition of the duties in force and examine whether the expiry of existing duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry.

The duty on the product was first imposed in February 2017 and is set to expire on May 16 this year.

