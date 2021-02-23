STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

MPEDA, NCDC ink MoU for promotion of marine exports

The MoU was signed by KS Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA and Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Handshake

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOCHI: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) have inked a memorandum of understanding to synergise their various programmes in the interest of export-oriented capture and culture of fisheries and allied sectors for bringing better value to the stakeholders.

The MoU was signed by KS Srinivas, Chairman, MPEDA and Sundeep Kumar Nayak, Managing Director, NCDC, here.

"We have identified ample scope for working jointly in the interest of export promotion of marine products for bringing better value to the stakeholders through a variety of activities, including export focus, in line with the policies of the government," said Srinivas.

Under the MoU, MPEDA and its societies and NCDC will jointly formulate programmes to provide technical know-how to cooperatives to upscale infrastructure created for primary production and post-harvest management in the marine products export sector.

The MoU also envisages MPEDA and its societies and NCDC to work in close tandem to showcase to the Indian and global market, products, technologies, processes, knowledge and services by the stakeholders through a variety of modes as may be identified by them from time to time.

Both the parties also agreed to the setting up of a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) composed of representatives from MPEDA and NCDC.

MPEDA, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the nodal agency for promotion of marine products exports sector through a range of activities while the NCDC is a development finance institution set up by the Centre for planning and promoting programmes for the production, processing, marketing, storage, export and import of agricultural produce, foodstuffs, industrial goods, and livestock on cooperative principles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCDC MPEDA Marine Products Export Development Authority National Cooperative Development Corporation
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp