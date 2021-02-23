STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

P-notes investment slips to Rs 84,976 crore at January-end

P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

Published: 23rd February 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investment through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market dipped marginally to Rs 84,976 crore as on January 31 after hitting 31-month high value at the end of the preceding month.

At December-end, the investment through such instruments had risen to a 31-month high of Rs 87,132 crore, reflecting the bullish stance of FPIs, as per market experts.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

They are required to go through a due diligence process.

The investment level fell to an over 15-year-low of Rs 48,006 crore at the end of March amid significant volatility in broader markets on concerns over the coronavirus-triggered crisis.

However, since then, the investments rose for five consecutive months till August-end when it stood at Rs 74,027 crore.

In September, it had decreased to Rs 69,821 crore.

Thereafter, the investments again kept rising only to dip marginally at January-end.

According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and hybrid securities -- decreased to Rs 84,976 crore till January-end.

Of the total Rs 84,976 crore invested through the route till January, Rs 77,724 crore was invested in equities, Rs 6,574 crore in debt, and Rs 679 crore in hybrid securities.

Meanwhile, investments by FPIs stood at Rs 14,631 crore on net basis between January 1-29.

They invested Rs 19,473 crore into equities, pulled out Rs 4,824 crore from debt segment and took out Rs 17 crore from hybrid securities, which translated into total net investment of Rs 14,631 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Participatory Notes P Notes
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp