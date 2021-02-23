STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sun Pharma to launch complete range of generic anti-epilepsy drug

Sun Pharma said it plans to introduce a complete range of anti-epilepsy drug Brivaracetam in the country at an affordable price.

Published: 23rd February 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma (Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it plans to introduce a complete range of anti-epilepsy drug Brivaracetam in the country at an affordable price.

The drug major introduced Brevipil (Brivaracetam) tablet in strengths of 25 mg/50 mg/75 mg/100 mg on February 21, while Brevipil oral solution (10 mg/ml) and injectable (10 mg/ml) will be available in the market over the next few weeks.

Brivaracetam is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as an adjunctive therapy in treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 16 years of age and older with epilepsy.

"We are introducing the complete range of Brivaracetam in India at a competitive pricing which will improve patient access. This product reaffirms our commitment towards improving epilepsy care by bringing multiple treatment options to patients and health care professionals in India," Sun Pharma Chief Executive Officer - India Business Kirti Ganorkar said in a statement.

Brivaracetam belongs to the class of anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) which have a unique or different mechanism of action compared to the existing treatment options.

It has fast onset of action and promising efficacy.

While epilepsy is a common neurological disorder, because of the social stigma surrounding the disease, cultural practices and poor awareness of new treatment options, its management continues to be a challenge, the drug major said.

It is estimated that around 5.7 million to 6.4 million people in India suffer from epilepsy, it added.

