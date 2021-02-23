STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Motors brings back iconic Safari priced at Rs 14.69 lakh

Tata Motors launched its new premium flagship SUV–the all-new variant of the popular Safari with a starting price tag of Rs 14.69 lakh.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

The new launch strengthens Tata Motors presence in India’s highly competitive and high-demand SUV segment.

The new launch strengthens Tata Motors presence in India’s highly competitive and high-demand SUV segment.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday launched its new premium flagship SUV–the all-new variant of the popular Safari with a starting price tag of Rs 14.69 lakh.

The second-generation Tata Safari shares its Omega Arc platform with the smaller Harrier and is available in both six- and seven-seater versions. The new launch strengthens Tata Motors presence in India’s highly competitive and high-demand SUV segment. 

The company’s other two launches—Nexon and Harrier—have been a hit among consumers, and now, the company aims to replicate similar success with the new Safari.

“The original Tata Safari is also such an iconic brand when it was launched in 1998. It glamourised the concept of lifestyle SUV. Now we are really delighted to bring in new Safari in its new avatar... The company’s new range of products has received enormous support and growth in sales and demand from the consumers,” said Tata Motors chairman  N Chandrasekaran. 

SUVs are the fastest growing passenger vehicle variant in the country and the new Safari will accelerate the momentum  Tata has gained with its earlier models—its SUV sales have grown 20 per cent so far this year compared to the same period last year. 

Without sharing booking numbers, Tata said the intitial response for the vehicle has been more than what they had expected and added that the competitive pricing will further boost numbers. Tata had begun accepting bookings for Rs 30,000 earlier this month.

“Directionally, you are seeing movement towards SUV and therefore, we are strengthening our portfolio with the four SUVs..,” said Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, TML. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Motors Tata Safari
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp