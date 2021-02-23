Tata Motors brings back iconic Safari priced at Rs 14.69 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Monday launched its new premium flagship SUV–the all-new variant of the popular Safari with a starting price tag of Rs 14.69 lakh.

The second-generation Tata Safari shares its Omega Arc platform with the smaller Harrier and is available in both six- and seven-seater versions. The new launch strengthens Tata Motors presence in India’s highly competitive and high-demand SUV segment.

The company’s other two launches—Nexon and Harrier—have been a hit among consumers, and now, the company aims to replicate similar success with the new Safari.

“The original Tata Safari is also such an iconic brand when it was launched in 1998. It glamourised the concept of lifestyle SUV. Now we are really delighted to bring in new Safari in its new avatar... The company’s new range of products has received enormous support and growth in sales and demand from the consumers,” said Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran.

SUVs are the fastest growing passenger vehicle variant in the country and the new Safari will accelerate the momentum Tata has gained with its earlier models—its SUV sales have grown 20 per cent so far this year compared to the same period last year.

Without sharing booking numbers, Tata said the intitial response for the vehicle has been more than what they had expected and added that the competitive pricing will further boost numbers. Tata had begun accepting bookings for Rs 30,000 earlier this month.

“Directionally, you are seeing movement towards SUV and therefore, we are strengthening our portfolio with the four SUVs..,” said Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, TML.