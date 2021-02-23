STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vedantu acquires doubt solving app Instasolv

According to Vedantu, the acquisition will enhance its doubt-solving and reinforce presence in tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Published: 23rd February 2021 01:30 PM

Vedantu Co-Founder Vamsi Krishna

Vedantu Co-Founder Vamsi Krishna (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: E-learning platform Vedantu on Monday announced it has acquired Instasolv, a doubt-solving app for students from Class 6 to 12 for science, mathematics, IITJEE and NEET, for an undisclosed sum.

According to the company, the acquisition will enhance its doubt-solving and reinforce presence in tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

"We have seen tremendous potential in Instasolv and share the same mission to democratise education in the country. Through this partnership we endeavor to change India's learning curve through definitive outcomes," said Vamsi Krishna, CEO, and Co-Founder, Vedantu.

This is Vedantu's first acquisition in an EdTech company to strengthen its focus in the instant doubt-solving space.

Last year, Vedantu invested $2 million as part of a pre-series A funding in Instasolv.

"Instasolv has been at the forefront in offering doubt-solving solutions and its partnership with Vedantu will only strengthen Vedantu's Live Class platform and help achieving quality learning outcomes to millions of students," said Aditya Singhal, CEO Co-Founder, Instasolv.

With this acquisition Instasolv brings in close to 1 million of its potential active learners to Vedantu's platform.

In addition, Instasolv will leverage Vedantu's already existing strong credentials in LIVE Classes, tech, product and content.

Vedantu is a Live interactive online learning platform for students and 150,000 students study Live every month on the platform and more than 25 million users every month from more than 1,000 cities and over 40 countries.

Vedantu Instasolv Vamsi Krishna
