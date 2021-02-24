Finance Ministry lifts embargo, permits all private banks to participate in government-related business
This step is expected to further enhance customer convenience, spur competition and higher efficiency in the standards of customer services, an official statement said.
Published: 24th February 2021 07:25 PM | Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:49 AM
NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday decided to lift the embargo on granting government-related business to private banks. Till now, government banking transactions were done only through public-sector banks and select private banks such as Axis Bank.
The decision, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will open the doors for the private sector to participate in government-related banking transactions running into lakhs of or crores, such as taxes and other revenue payment facilities, pension payments, small savings schemes.
In 2012, RBI had allowed private sector banks to act as agency banks but the move was not supported by the then government, which put an embargo on extending governmentbusiness to private banks. Now the government has decided to lift the embargo to push its privatisation drive.
Bankers have welcomed the move. Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “It will enable the banking sector to serve customers better.” Meanwhile, bank unions opposed the government’s decision saying it is unfair and to the disadvantage of public sector banks, which have to meet social banking obligations.
“If the government will distribute their business to private banks, the ability of public sector banks to lend to weaker and priority sectors on concessional rates of interest will become difficult because the government’s business helps these banks to balance the cost,” said C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, AIBEA.
Level playing field
Private banks will get to handle government transactions such as:
- Tax payments
- Revenue receipts and payments on behalf of the Centre as well as State governments
- Pension payments in respect of Central and State governments
- Work related to Small Savings Schemes, the commission for which is borne by the Centre
- Defence transactions