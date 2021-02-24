STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt IT spending to grow 9.4% to USD 7.3 billion: Gartner

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian government’s digital transformation projects were sidelined in 2020.

Published: 24th February 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian government’s spending on IT is estimated to grow by 9.4 per cent to touch $7.3 billion in 2021 over the previous year, as the focus on  Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India initiatives remains strong. The Narendra Modi-led government, which presented a paperless budget this year, has said that the country will have its first-ever digital census, and this will lead to an increase in the tech spending. 

“The government in India will shift from being a cautious spender to opening the fiscal floodgates in 2021,” Apeksha Kaushik, Principal Research Analyst at Gartner said in a statement. Software, IT services, hardware and telecom will lead the government’s tech spending this year, according to the outlook. Gartner also observed that the weakened economy during the pandemic year 2020 led the government to reduce IT spending across various segments.

“Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Indian government’s digital transformation projects were sidelined in 2020. However, in 2021, the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Digital India initiatives will take centre stage. The software segment, which includes application, infrastructure, and vertical-specific software, will experience the strongest growth in 2021,” the report added. 

Globally, IT spending by the governments is expected to increase by five per cent to $483 billion in 2021. Adoption of  artificial intelligence, cloud services and blockchain will be the major focus area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian govt's IT spending
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp