PM Narendra Modi to chair webinar on divestment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a key webinar on Wednesday to review and decide the future roadmap of the government’s divestment plan.

The meeting is also likely to be attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other officials from the finance ministry as well as other ministries.

While the government has already expressed its vision on privatisation, sources say that the meeting is crucial as the PMO is trying to bring all ministries and departments under one roof to work on a common agenda. The PM will also take stock of the proposed privatisation of Shipping Corporation, BPCL, Concor.

“The government is loud and clear about its divestment vision. But the presence of the PM will make ministries work in a more efficient and coordinated manner. It will also send a strong signal to the investor community,” a senior finance ministry official told TNIE.