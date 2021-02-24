STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das expresses 'major concerns' about cryptocurrencies

While Das did not elaborate further, the central bank had in the past expressed concerns on digital currencies being used for money laundering and terror funding.

Published: 24th February 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is concerned over the impact cryptocurrencies may have on the financial stability in the economy and has conveyed the same to the government, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday.

"We have certain major concerns about cryptocurrencies. We have communicated them to the government. It is under consideration in the government and I do expect and I think sooner or later the government will take a call and if required Parliament also will consider and decide," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"I want to make it clear that the blockchain technology is different. Blockchain technology benefits have to be exploited, that is another thing. But on crypto we have major concerns from the financial stability angle and we have shared it with the government. The government will consider and take a call," Das said.

While Das did not elaborate further, the central bank had in the past expressed concerns on digital currencies being used for money laundering and terror funding.

The government is planning to introduce a bill in Parliament to bar companies and individuals from dealing in cryptocurrencies while creating a framework for an official digital currency.

The RBI had in 2018 banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after digital currencies were used for frauds.

The Supreme Court cut the curbs last year in response to a petition by cryptocurrency exchanges. Das said the RBI is "very much in the game" and is getting ready to launch its own digital currency.

"Central bank digital currency is work in progress. RBI team is working on it, technology side and procedural side, how it will be launched and rolled out," Das added.

If this happens, the RBI will join other central banks including that of China, where it has electronic yuan.

While no date for the rollout has been set, the project is "receiving our full attention" and the central bank is "tying up several loose ends", Das said.

On inflation targeting, the governor said the central bank's internal working group will come out with its report on the target band in the next few days.

The Monetary Policy Framework, which mandates the Reserve Bank to maintain consumer price index or retail inflation at 4 per cent in a band of (+/-) 2 per cent, is coming up for review in March end.

"That (internal working group) report will be out very, very shortly, in the next few days. As far as flexible inflation targeting is concerned, this was a major structural reform undertaken by the government in 2016 and over the last 5 years the gains of this structural reform is visible," he told CNBC-TV18.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last week stated that the government would review the inflation target band as the five-year term for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is coming to an end.

The six-member MPC, headed by the RBI Governor, decides on the monetary policy keeping in mind this inflation target band.

Counting the benefits of the monetary policy framework, Das said inflation expectations of households and businesses are well anchored and stability of inflation confidence to both domestic and foreign investors.

"But for these COVID months when it crossed 6 per cent, inflation expectations have been well anchored. And when inflation expectations are anchored and inflation remains around the target of 4 per cent it benefits the household, economy also. Also the other aspect is that the current framework has enough width 4 (+/- 2) per cent to deal with extraordinary situations, like the COVID.

"I would believe that the current framework has achieved a lot and these gains have to be preserved, consolidated and not jarred," Das said.

In the current fiscal, the retail inflation has hovered above the upper end of the target band of 6 per cent for the most part of the year and came back within 6 per cent limit in December 2020.

In January 2021, it fell to a 16-month low of 4.06 per cent. Das said in the near term, inflation would remain benign below 6 per cent, even though core inflation remains elevated at around 5-5.5 per cent.

"Since inflation expectation, today is well anchored, I do not expect suddenly inflation to spike because the Reserve Bank has necessary tools to monitor it very carefully and whatever projections we have given at this point of time, we stick to those projections. So in the near-term the inflation is going to remain well within the 6 per cent upper threshold," Das said.

The RBI has projected retail inflation in the April-September period of next fiscal to be 5.2-5 per cent, and for the October-December period to be 4.3 per cent.

With regard to the budget announcement of privatisation of two public sector banks, Das said it is a major reform that the government has embarked upon and there is a constant dialogue with the RBI.

"We are directly concerned with two aspects. One is the 'Fit and Proper' criteria. The new owner should meet the criteria. We would be very keen that the bank, post takeover, is well capitalised and the promoter who takes it over has enough financial strength to capitalise the bank significantly," Das said, adding that amendment to Bank Nationalisation Act would be required.

The Reserve Bank had earlier this month said that it will allow retail investors to invest directly in Government securities (G-Sec) markets.

Asked about the timeline, Das said, "It is a work in progress, there is a technology aspect also. We will be issuing guidelines in the next few weeks."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI Shaktikanta Das cryptocurrency bitcoin
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp