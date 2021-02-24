STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar picks up small stake in Unacademy, becomes brand ambassador 

'Sachin’s life and journey are a beacon to the values of resilience and determination in the face of insurmountable odds,' the CEO of Unacademy said.

Published: 24th February 2021

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar becomes brand ambassador for Unacademy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has picked up stake in edtech major Unacademy and signed up a strategic partnership with the company. The iconic cricketer has also been roped in as its brand ambassador. As a part of the agreement, Tendulkar will conduct a series of interactive classes which will be available to Unacademy learners.

“Sachin’s life and journey are a beacon to the values of resilience and determination in the face of insurmountable odds. With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them.

We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months,” said Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group. Unacademy will unveil a deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months.

“It has always been my endeavor to share my learnings of the game with young girls and boys and inspire them to be the best version of themselves. When my vision matched with Unacademy’s mission to democratise education, we decided to come together to create a unique learning experience,” said the cricket star on Tuesday.

Roadmap to IPO
Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal has earlier said company now wants to focus on building a sustainably profitable business and look at a successful IPO over the next 5-6 years. The firm has so far raised about $249 million.

