STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gadkari urges auto component manufacturers to increase localisation to 100 per cent

The minister said the auto industry needs to make qualitative alternatives for imports by which the demand in Indian market can be fulfilled at a reasonable cost.

Published: 25th February 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked automobile manufacturers to increase localisation of components to 100 per cent or else the government will consider raising basic customs duty on imports in order to encourage domestic manufacturing of such parts.

Speaking at an event organised by the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said the present levels of localisation of parts in the Indian auto sector is around 70 per cent and "at any cost we need to stop imports of auto components".

"I urge both vehicle and auto component manufacturers to increase localisation of components to the maximum. Not maximum, my expectation is to make it 100 per cent. We are fully competent in all the things.

Even, I am requesting automobile manufacturing companies to take it very seriously otherwise for imports of components we will think in the direction to increase more customs duty on that," he said.

Stating that the Indian component manufacturers are fully competent and should be given chance to fully supply the required parts, Gadkari said,"Presently my request to all of you is that at any cost we need to stop imports of auto components. This is the time for the Indian auto industry to support Make in India and Made in India movement." Reiterating that the auto sector is a key driver of the Indian economy and top contributor among the manufacturing sector, the minister asserted that increase in basic customs duty on select auto components will encourage local manufacturing of such items.

"The government has always had a clear policy that we want to encourage Make in India and Made in India." Gadkari said whenever he had a chance to interact with the automobile manufacturing companies, his suggestion to them has always been to not to give encouragement to imports.

The minister said the auto industry needs to make qualitative alternatives for imports by which the demand in Indian market can be fulfilled at a reasonable cost.

"You may be aware that the auto component industry is considered as one of the shining sectors and among the champions to achieve the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. It is because of strong capability of the component sector that the vehicle industry in India has been able to achieve localisation of around 70 per cent," the minister said.

Asking the manufacturers to focus on reducing cost without compromising quality to supply components of international standards, Gadkari said, the government is working towards making the country a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years and it is going to declare the whole policy.

The minister also said with the proposed voluntary vehicles scrappage policy, the availability of raw materials such as steel, plastics, rubber, copper and aluminum among others will also increase, which the manufacturers should take advantage of.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp