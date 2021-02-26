STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

China’s Xiaomi adds three new manufacturing plants in India

Chinese tech major Xiaomi is ramping up its India production capacity to remain ahead of competition in the domestic smartphone and smart TV market.

Published: 26th February 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong

An advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chinese tech major Xiaomi is ramping up its India production capacity to remain ahead of competition in the domestic smartphone and smart TV market. It has on-boarded two new manufacturing partners DBG and BYD (both Chinese) for manufacturing smartphones in India. DBG has set up a plant in Haryana, while BYD will be setting one in Tamil Nadu. 

Earlier, the company was manufacturing its smartphones in India via its manufacturing partners: Foxconn and Flex. Xiaomi has also partnered  Hyderabad-based Radiant Technology for manufacturing smart TVs in India. Radiant has set up a manufacturing plant in Telangana. 

Xiaomi’s partnership with DBG has increased the brand’s monthly manufacturing capacity by about 20 per cent, the company said. BYD India  is also expected to contribute significantly to the production capacity once its operations begin by the first half of 2021.

“DBG based in Bawal (near Gurgaon) gives us a manufacturing footprint in North India, while BYD India is headquartered in Chennai in the South...Mi India has also scaled up its employment generation by 
20 per cent to 60,000 which includes employees and third party manpower,” said Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India.

Xiaomi announced its expansion plan months after India was seen discouraging Chinese investments. Following last year’s border standoff, India banned hundreds of Chinese apps and halted investments from the neighbouring nation in multiple sectors. The growing anti-China sentiment had then prompted India’s 
Micromax to make a comeback in the smartphone market.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xiaomi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp