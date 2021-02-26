China’s Xiaomi adds three new manufacturing plants in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese tech major Xiaomi is ramping up its India production capacity to remain ahead of competition in the domestic smartphone and smart TV market. It has on-boarded two new manufacturing partners DBG and BYD (both Chinese) for manufacturing smartphones in India. DBG has set up a plant in Haryana, while BYD will be setting one in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the company was manufacturing its smartphones in India via its manufacturing partners: Foxconn and Flex. Xiaomi has also partnered Hyderabad-based Radiant Technology for manufacturing smart TVs in India. Radiant has set up a manufacturing plant in Telangana.

Xiaomi’s partnership with DBG has increased the brand’s monthly manufacturing capacity by about 20 per cent, the company said. BYD India is also expected to contribute significantly to the production capacity once its operations begin by the first half of 2021.

“DBG based in Bawal (near Gurgaon) gives us a manufacturing footprint in North India, while BYD India is headquartered in Chennai in the South...Mi India has also scaled up its employment generation by

20 per cent to 60,000 which includes employees and third party manpower,” said Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India.

Xiaomi announced its expansion plan months after India was seen discouraging Chinese investments. Following last year’s border standoff, India banned hundreds of Chinese apps and halted investments from the neighbouring nation in multiple sectors. The growing anti-China sentiment had then prompted India’s

Micromax to make a comeback in the smartphone market.