STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sterling and Wilson, Enel X set up JV for charging infrastructure

Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini said the partnership represents an important step forward in the company’s energy transition strategy.

Published: 27th February 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Power

Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini said the partnership represents an important step forward in the company’s energy transition strategy. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd said on Friday that it has formed a joint venture with Enel X, a subsidiary of Enel Group, to make a foray into the electric vehicle charging segment in India and develop charging infrastructure across the country. 

SWPL has signed a 50-50 joint venture with Enel X to launch and create world-class electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Indian sub-continent and provide products and software platforms, the company said in a statement. 

Commenting on the development, Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd CEO Sanjay Jadhav said that the joint venture with Enel X will provide end-to-end services for electric vehicle charging stations across India. “The quick electric charger will be a game-changer for the EV sector in the country and is in line with the national vision to combat fossil fuel pollution and associated climate change through accelerated electrification of private and public transportation as a prime lever,” he added.

Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini said the partnership represents an important step forward in the company’s energy transition strategy. “We are leading the spread of electric mobility in several global markets, including Europe and North America and we are thrilled to work with Sterling and Wilson, marking our entry into the Indian market.” Venturini added, “we will support the JV by bringing electric mobility solutions to market that are fit for local needs, accessible, and convenient”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp