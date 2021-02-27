Sterling and Wilson, Enel X set up JV for charging infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd said on Friday that it has formed a joint venture with Enel X, a subsidiary of Enel Group, to make a foray into the electric vehicle charging segment in India and develop charging infrastructure across the country.

SWPL has signed a 50-50 joint venture with Enel X to launch and create world-class electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Indian sub-continent and provide products and software platforms, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Sterling Generators Pvt Ltd CEO Sanjay Jadhav said that the joint venture with Enel X will provide end-to-end services for electric vehicle charging stations across India. “The quick electric charger will be a game-changer for the EV sector in the country and is in line with the national vision to combat fossil fuel pollution and associated climate change through accelerated electrification of private and public transportation as a prime lever,” he added.

Enel X CEO Francesco Venturini said the partnership represents an important step forward in the company’s energy transition strategy. “We are leading the spread of electric mobility in several global markets, including Europe and North America and we are thrilled to work with Sterling and Wilson, marking our entry into the Indian market.” Venturini added, “we will support the JV by bringing electric mobility solutions to market that are fit for local needs, accessible, and convenient”.