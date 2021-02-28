STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Survey finds insurance as most preferred financial product to protect family post-COVID

The survey also found that most consumers would like to buy life insurance in the next six months as part of their investment plans.

Published: 28th February 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

health insurance

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Insurance has become the most-preferred financial product to protect the family against health emergencies post the COVID-19 pandemic with more people inclined to invest in insurance products in the next six months, according to a survey from Tata AIA Life Insurance.

According to a consumer confidence survey on the impact of COVID-19 commissioned by research agency Nielsen, life insurance turned out to be the most preferred financial tool driven by the need to secure family's future financially and the concern around medical emergencies.

The survey also found that most consumers would like to buy life insurance in the next six months as part of their investment plans.

The survey conducted on 1,369 respondents across nine centres revealed that during the pandemic, 51 per cent of the respondents invested in life insurance, while 48 per cent invested in health-related insurance solutions, which is higher than other financial asset classes.

More than half of the respondents said their views towards life insurance have changed positively due to the pandemic and 49 per cent want to invest in buying a life cover in the next six months and 40 per cent intends to invest in health insurance.

The survey said 30 per cent of the people invested in life insurance for the first time during the pandemic, while 26 per cent invested in health-related insurance solutions for the first time.

Financial security against medical emergencies and expenses has become the topmost priority, with as many as 62 per cent mentioning about it and a majority of 84 per cent saying they are still concerned about self and family due to coronavirus.

61 per cent were worried about themselves/family and their top concern is the economic slowdown.

"Of the respondents concerned about self and family, 50 per cent are worried about mental health due to increased workload due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Among female respondents, 55 per cent said they are concerned about the mental health due to the increased workload during the pandemic.

"41 per cent people are buying financial products online more often than before Covid-19 pandemic," the survey said.

Among the other asset classes, one-third of the respondents said they invested in bank or company fixed deposits, and 30 per cent invested in mutual funds, while 24 per cent invested in stocks, 17 per cent invested in gold/digital gold.

"Life insurance has clearly emerged as the preferred financial asset as per our Covid sentiment study.

There is a distinct shift towards considering life insurance as the primary source of future financial protection, followed by health and wellness solutions.

"The survey findings have helped capture and unravel the transition in customer usage and attitude towards life insurance," said Venky Iyer, CDO and Head marketing, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

The survey reveals that with changing money needs and priorities, consumers' monthly allocation towards insurance, savings and investment, has increased.

With less discretionary spends and more focus towards essentials spending, consumers are motivated to save, and invest more in life insurance than they were pre-Covid, he observed.

Tata AIA Life said the motive behind doing the survey was to get a comprehensive understanding about consumers' usage and attitude pre and post Covid-19 pandemic towards financial instruments and type of life insurance policies.

The survey was conducted on salaried, business and self-employed male and female in the age-group of 25-55 years through computer-aided web interview.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life insurance COVID insurance
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp