STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Future of workplace set to be hybrid as employers gauge productivity

However, employees also shared concerns about not having access to right technologies and the blurring of boundaries between work and personal lives in a remote work arrangement.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

work from home

work from home

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  The pandemic year has made it mandatory for employees to meet colleagues over zoom calls and a few companies have also given workers the permission to continue working remotely until at least March 2021. As companies try to decide the best way forward for their employees, experts say the new work culture would be ‘hybrid’ where employees can choose to work either from offices or homes. According to a recent survey by Dell Technologies, 91 per cent of the employees in India feel that they are prepared for long-term remote work.

However, employees also shared concerns about not having access to right technologies and the blurring of boundaries between work and personal lives in a remote work arrangement. Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, said among the Asia Pacific Japan region, India that has had an experience with remote work and is displaying readiness for long term remote and digital teams.

“For CIOs and their teams who displayed agility and speed in achieving or embarking upon digital transformation for their business earlier this year, it has become clear that the onus is on the organisation to support employees at every stage. This will be essential to establishing a productive and connected digital workforce,” he added. In India, the government has been advocating for Work From Home (WFH) for the IT/ ITes sector by modifying the Other Service Providers (OSP) norms.

India’s largest IT services firm TCS said that it is planning to deploy a 25-25 model, aiming to have only 25 per cent of its four lakh workforce to work from office by 2025. Companies like Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech have also said there will be no swift changes in the current WFH model and that the transition to work from offices will be a gradual affair.

Similarly, Infosys may look at an incremental increase of workforce in office in 2021, said its Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao. Other sectors will also need to develop a technology-enabled workplace environment for a sustainable hybrid model. Businesses will hone in on digital solutions that support collaboration and enhance productivity, said Xerox India MD Leo Joseph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hybrid workplace remote working work from home
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp