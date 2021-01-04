STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Marico witnesses faster recovery in consumer sentiment, strong Q3 performance

The company said it has observed strong performance across its portfolio with general trade continuing to grow firmly and rural markets staying ahead of urban.

Published: 04th January 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chart, arrow, economy, results, graph, retail, sales

For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: FMCG major Marico on Monday said it has witnessed faster than expected recovery in consumer sentiment in India and a strong performance in the third quarter this fiscal, after being impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has observed strong performance across its portfolio with general trade continuing to grow firmly and rural markets staying ahead of urban.

"The quarter was characterised by a faster than expected recovery in consumer sentiment in India, aided by the festival season and a declining COVID-19 graph."

India business delivered a strong performance with double-digit volume growth. Revenue growth was in tandem with volume growth. Parachute Coconut Oil delivered ahead of its medium-term aspiration.

"Saffola Edible Oils continued its growth momentum, delivering double-digit volume growth," Marico said in its quarterly update for December 2020.

The value-added hair oils also exhibited strength with a broad-based sharp recovery across sub-segments, leading to overall double-digit growth for the category.

The food portfolio continued to witness exponential growth in line with the near-term aspiration, backed by strong performance in both the base foods and the new product launches, the company said.

It noted that there was a steady revival in discretionary categories with the premium personal care portfolios witnessing improving trends sequentially, however, still posting a modest decline on a year-on-year basis.

Marico said the international business had a resilient quarter with high-single-digit constant currency growth, led by double-digit constant currency growth in Bangladesh and recovery in a few other markets.

"The quarter was also characterised by inflationary pressure in key raw materials necessitating cutting back of some promotions and taking effective price increases across both Parachute and Saffola edible oil portfolios," the company said.

Marico maintains an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year provided the COVID and economic situation continues to improve.

The company said it remains steadfast in its medium-term aspiration of delivering sustainable and profitable volume led growth, building on strong brand equity across core franchisees and progressively driving and scaling up new engines of growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FMCG Marico COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp