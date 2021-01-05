STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APEDA removes word 'Halal' from meat export manual 

The word Halal has been removed from the new manual since it was causing confusion, sources said.

Published: 05th January 2021 06:58 PM

Halal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Agri export body APEDA has removed the word 'Halal' from its Red Meat Manual and clarified that for the purpose of export, the animals are slaughtered according to the requirement of the meat importing country or buyer, a move welcomed by the right-wing groups.

The revised Red Meat Manual issued by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) reads that the "the animals are slaughtered according to the requirement of importing country/importer".

"The word Halal has been removed from the new manual since it was causing confusion. Whether it is meat or any other product, it basically depends on the requirement of the importing country and the buyer," sources said.

However, the move will not have much impact on the ground, but was symbolic in nature, as Islamic countries permit the import of only Halal certified meat, they added.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal welcomed the move.

"Halal certifying authorities should be government-run," Bansal told PTI, adding that the practice of Halal certification for products should stop in India as it was adversely affecting the livelihood of SC/ST communities.

India is the largest buffalo meat exporting country in the world, with Vietnam being the largest importer.

Production and export of meat from India commenced in 1969.

Comments

