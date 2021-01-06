STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India leads world in internet restrictions, shutdowns resulted in loss of USD 2.8 billion in 2020: Report

India’s losses, however, more than doubled compared to 2019 with 1,655 hours of blackouts and 7,272 hours of bandwidth throttling observed here last year. 

Published: 06th January 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India continued to lead the world in restricting internet access to its citizens—with over 75 instances of internet shutdowns in 2020, according to the Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns report released by Top10VPN.

These shutdowns are estimated to have cost the country’s economy $2.8 billion last year, higher than any other nation in the world.

“We calculated over 27,000 hours of internet shutdowns around the world in 2020 to have cost the global economy $4.01 billion. This represents a 50 per cent decrease in impact compared to $8.05 billion in 2019,” said the report.

India’s losses, however, more than doubled compared to 2019 with 1,655 hours of blackouts and 7,272 hours of bandwidth throttling observed here last year. 

“The majority of these short blackouts were highly-targeted, affecting groups of villages or individual city districts, and so were not included in this report, which focuses on larger region-wide shutdowns. The true economic cost is therefore likely to be even higher than the $2.8 billion we have calculated,” said the report. 

It added that in Kashmir, authorities lifted restrictions in March 2020, seven months after the government had scrapped its autonomous status.

However, authorities continued to severely throttle internet speeds after the lifting of the ban, with citizens only able to access 2G connections.

The restrictions have negatively impacted the distribution of medicine, businesses and schools, the report said. After India, Belarus was most impacted by such actions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Internet Shutdowns India Internet Restrictions Internet Ban Top10VPN
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp