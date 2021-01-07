STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India implemented several measures to facilitate trade during 2015-20: WTO

The TPR is an important mechanism under its monitoring function, and involves a comprehensive peer-review of the member's national trade policies. India's last TPR took place in 2015.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

The exact extent of the fall in trade will only be confirmed later this year when official trade volume data for April-June period become available.

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has implemented several measures to facilitate trade, such as simplification of procedures and customs clearances for imports and exports, according to WTO.

Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO) said that the other trade-facilitation initiatives introduced by India since 2015 include introduction of Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE); Single Window Interface for Facilitation of Trade (SWIFT); the Direct Port Delivery and the Direct Port Entry facilities; and the increased use of the Risk Management System (RMS).

These points were part of the report of India's seventh Trade Policy Review (TPR), which began on January 6 at the World Trade Organization.

The TPR is an important mechanism under its monitoring function, and involves a comprehensive peer-review of the member's national trade policies. India's last TPR took place in 2015.

"During the period under review, India implemented several measures to facilitate trade, such as a reduction in the number of documents required, and the automation of the customs clearance system for imports and exports," the WTO has said.

It added that India's trade policy remained largely unchanged since the previous review. India continues to rely on trade policy instruments such as the tariff, export taxes, minimum import prices, import and export restrictions, and licensing, it said.

"These are used to manage domestic demand and supply requirements, protect the economy from wide domestic price fluctuations, and ensure conservation and proper utilisation of natural resources. As a result, frequent changes are made to tariff rates and other trade policy instruments, which creates uncertainty for traders," it added.

To support both domestic production and exports, it said, India continues to provide a number of incentives, in the form of direct subsidies and price support schemes, tariff concessions or exemptions, or preferential rates of interest.

Meanwhile, an official statement said that India's delegation for the TPR was headed by Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan.

In his opening statement to the WTO Membership on the occasion, the secretary emphasised that this review is taking place at a time when the world is witnessing an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

With an eye on the rapidly expanding size of the Indian market, leading industrialised and developed countries sought greater liberalisation of India's trade policy, especially in the area of agriculture, harmonising its standards regime with international standards as well as reducing anti-dumping and other trade-remedy measures, it said.

He highlighted that, in order to deal with the immediate fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has advocated a short-term package of effective measures at the WTO that includes a temporary waiver of certain TRIPS provisions to increase manufacturing capacity and ensure timely and affordable availability of new diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19; and a permanent solution for public stockholding for food security purposes to address food security concern.

The country has also suggested for a multilateral initiative that provides for easier access to medical services to facilitate easier cross-border movement of health care professionals.

The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement came into effect in January 1995.

It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets.

"A comprehensive report issued by the WTO Secretariat on the occasion, chronicling all major trade and economic initiatives that India took over the last five years, acknowledged India's strong economic growth at 7.4 per cent during the period under review and made a positive note of India's reform efforts during this period," the statement said.

The TPR meeting will continue till January 8, when further discussions on India's trade and economic policies will continue among members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTO World Trade Organisation Trade
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp