STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Shifting consumer patterns boost e-grocery business

Not only has the segment seen large players like Amazon, Flipkart expanding beyond tier-II and III towns , niche platforms have also surpassed pre-Covid revenues.

Published: 07th January 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

E-commerce, Online shopping, Retail

For representational purpose.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Covid-induced shift in consumer behaviour gave the e-grocery segment wings in 2020, with the channel now accounting for 6 per cent of India’s overall online retail sales, according to Forrester research. 

E-grocery sales have more than doubled over the past year and the momentum is likely to continue. Not only has the segment seen large players like Amazon, Flipkart expanding beyond tier-II and III towns , niche platforms have also surpassed pre-Covid revenues.

According to Bigbasket, its new customers grew 84% in 2020.  With health and hygiene on the top of many minds, there has also been a gradual shift in eating more home-cooked food than before, which has in turn contributed to increased sales of fresh produce (fruits, vegetables) on these platforms. 

“There has been a significant change in consumer behaviour since March 2020,” noted Seshu Kumar Tirumala, National Category Head of Bigbasket, adding that the convenience and safety that home delivery offers has helped it record the 84 per ecnt increase in new customers. This has also been accompanied by “excellent retention rates and basket sizes”, Tirumala pointed out.

With basic essentials such as groceries currently constituting nearly half of the wallet size of the online shopper, and the likelihood that work-from-home policies are not set to go away in a hurry, analysts expect the positive momentum for segment to continue—at least for the first half of 2021.  

According to experts, the market is also likely to see major consolidation with the entry of large companies such as Reliance  Industries and Tata. RIL is reportedly likely to acquire start-up Milkbasket whereas the Tatas are said to be in last stage talks to acquire more than 30 per cent in Bigbasket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp