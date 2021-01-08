Nixi announces free domain name booking in Indian language scripts till January 31

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Internet Exchange of India (Nixi) on Friday announced free booking of website names in Indian language scripts this month.

The free domain name in Indian language scripts like Devanagiri, Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, among others will be available for those who renew their ".in" extension website this month, Nixi said in a statement.

"Applicant will also get a free email in local language. This offer has been created to stimulate the adoption of Bharat (in Devanagari script) domain name and proliferation of local language content," it added.

Separately, Jaipur-based XgenPlus claimed to be the partner of Nixi for providing email service.

However, Nixi did not provide any immediate comment on the partnership.

"This is our proud moment to have a collaboration with Nixi and empower Bharat domains with Made in India enterprise email platform XgenPlus.

"We will continue supporting the domain names by empowering them with world class email services and bring millions of people online," Xgenplus founder and CEO Ajay Data said.

"All public sector undertakings and government departments now should empower themselves with new domain names and promote linguistic names and break the language barriers," Data added.