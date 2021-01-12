STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

WhatsApp under fire after experts flag privacy bugs

WhatsApp said in a statement on Monday that it had informed Google of the 'no-index tag', which excluded several links from being indexed on the search engine.

Published: 12th January 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp was embroiled in further controversy after cybersecurity experts found that many private group invite links and member profiles were accessible through on search engine Google. Security experts said that this led to many unwanted users being added to WhatsApp groups and the sharing of unsolicited material. The bug was removed by the messaging service later.

WhatsApp said in a statement on Monday that it had informed Google of the “no-index tag”, which excluded several links from being indexed on the search engine. It also cautioned users from sharing private group links on public channels and said that any new addition to a group was always notified to existing members and group admins.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s  updated policy has sparked increasing criticism in India over invasion of privacy concerns, with some company CEOs and trader bodies asking their members and employees to stay away from the platform and switch to alternatives. Earlier, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had tweeted out a recommendation to use rival messaging app Signal. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma noted that Big Tech was abusing its monopoly in India.

“They say, market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India, WhatsApp/Facebook are abusing their monopoly &  taking away millions of users’ privacy for granted,” he said.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a trade association, has also written to the Centre demanding a ban on Facebook and WhatsApp or the implemention of a strict policy that prevents company from rolling out its new rules. “All kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information of a person who is using WhatsApp will be acquired by it and can be used for any purpose,” CAIT alleged.

On Monday, rival messaging apps Signal and Telegram pipped WhatsApp on app stores. Sanchit Vir Gogia, Chief Analyst, Founder and CEO of Greyhound Research, however, noted that Whtasapp’s user base comprises businesses too, which use it both for internal communication and to speak with customers.

The onus to use secure channels for confidential information, he said, would lie with them. “Organisations scared of losing sensitive data to Facebook and other social media organisations need to first question why such data is being shared on consumer apps,” he said, adding that it raised questions on their policies, investment in security, and user education and onboarding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp Google
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp