STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani Enterprises wins Rs 1,838-crore highway project from NHAI in Kerala

The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

Published: 14th January 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

It is not clear whether NHAI has to approach the ministry again for an amendment taking into account fresh revision of the project.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.

The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

"Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI.

AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is Rs 1,838 crore.

It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.

"The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world class quality," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI  Adani Enterprises
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Madurai. (File photo|EPS)
Rahul Gandhi celebrates Pongal, attends Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years, parts of Dal Lake freeze
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp