Amazon launches academy to help JEE aspirants

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce giant Amazon has forayed into the booming edtech sector with the launch of Amazon Academy — an online test preparation platform for JEE and other engineering aspirants. The online preparation offering will equip students with in-depth knowledge and practice routines through curated learning material, live lectures and comprehensive assessments in subjects like math, physics and chemistry. The beta version of Amazon Academy will be available free of cost on the web and the Google Play store, the company said.

The e-tailer said that it will also hold live All India Mock Tests (AIMT) at scheduled intervals to mirror the JEE experience The mock tests include chapter tests, part tests, and full tests that simulate the JEE pattern, helping students manage exam preparedness at their own pace. Amazon said that in addition to the JEE, those preparing for BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, and MET exams will also benefit from the resources available.

Online education sector in India has seen an explosive demand during the pandemic with all platforms registering millions of users for regular tuitions, test preparations and upskilling purposes. Edtech industry has garnered billions of dollars in investment in 2020, and is likely to continue the growth momentum. India’s largest edtech firm Byjus is in talks with the test preparation firm Aakash educational institutions for a $1 billion deal which could lead to the formation of the country’s biggest omnichannel education company. “Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is in talks with Byju’s for building a strong partnership.

Putting all speculations to rest, we would like to state that AESL is on a mission to build India’s largest digitally-enabled, omni-channel education company. We will accelerate our digital transformation and deliver phenomenal value to our students. We will rapidly expand our omni channel and digital offerings,” AESL said.