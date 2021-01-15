STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Retailers urge government to formulate national policy, seek nod to register under MSMEs

On the budget expectations, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said the retail industry was almost squashed during the pandemic. It is slowly getting back on its feet with the opening up of the economy.

Published: 15th January 2021 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming union Budget, retailers' body RAI on Friday urged the government for formulation and implementation of national retail policy and let retailers to register under MSMEs to get benefits, saying the industry needs support after almost being squashed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The USD 854 billion Indian retail sector was one of the worst impacted due to the pandemic. Its ripple effects were felt by all stakeholders down the consumption value chain. Recovery will need unconventional solutions and government support, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in a statement.

At this juncture, all efforts are required to boost the local economy and help revive retail, saving millions of jobs. Budget 2021-22 will play a key role in this, it said adding that consumption drives the economy, and retail is the gateway to consumption. "The retail business is recovering at a quick pace and this momentum needs to be sustained. The next budget must prioritise growth-oriented policies and measures for the same," RAI said.

The Union Budget for 2021-22 is slated to be presented on February 1. On the budget expectations, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said the retail industry was almost squashed during the pandemic. It is slowly getting back on its feet with the opening up of the economy.

"To get this crawling industry back to its feet and start running, we believe that the budget should address two main things that will bring in 'Ease of Doing Business' for retailers; freedom from various procedural strangleholds and access to funds necessary for growth.

RAI said apart from various direct and indirect taxes (GST) recommendations, it has suggested the government to consider acceleration of "the formulation and implementation of the National Retail Policy to boost the retail sector and facilitate ease of doing business".

It also urged the centre to "allow retailers to register under MSME so that retailers too can be entitled for all benefits available to MSMEs", while asking to encourage states to adopt Model Shops and Establishment Act.

Further, RAI asked the government to modify or extend the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana Scheme to include financial support for digitalisation to kiranas and small retailers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retailers Association of India 2021 Union Budget Budget 2021 Retail sector Retail MSME registration GST
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp