Union minister Nitin Gadkari pitches for more research to identify import substitute products

Gadkari said that the industry should help and support their vendors to create all types of parts in India.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has pitched for more research to identify products that can be indigenously manufactured as cost-effective import substitutes. He added that the industries and industrial associations should do more research to identify these substitutes to curb imports.

Instead of importing spare part, the industry should help their vendors to find an indigenous replacement, Gadkari said in a virtual meeting on Friday. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge organised by Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC).

It is a branch of industrial association Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA). "While identifying crucial products being imported into the country, the focus should be on how they can be manufactured here," he said.

Gadkari added that the industry should help and support their vendors to create all types of parts in India. Initially, there could be 10-20 per cent rise in prices for the substitute, but when it will start production in large volumes, the industry can get those parts at a reasonable price, he said.

The minister noted that import substitutes should now be made indigenous, cost-effective and pollution-free.

While talking about Aurangabad, Gadkari said one of the national projects that have been planned is Damanganga-Pinjar project to collect water and bring it to the Godavari river valley. From there, it will be supplied to those projects where there is a shortage.

"I have resolved issues related to many projects in various states of the country. There were problems with this project, to be implemented between Maharashtra and Gujarat, that still remain unsolved," the minister said.

He added that the industry should mount pressure on the Maharashtra government for this. "The association has launched Atmanirbhar Innovation Challenge 20-21 to promote startup ideas and bring them into reality," MAGIC director Ritesh Mishra said.

This year, the challenge has received around 210 idea entries from 17 states. CMIA president Kamlesh Dhoot, Secretary Shivprasad Jaju, MAGIC director Prasad Kokil, and Ashish Garde were also present on this occasion.

