STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Xiaomi, 8 other Chinese firms face US ban just days before Trump exit

Just days before exiting the White House, the Trump Administration on Friday added nine Chinese firms, including smartphone giant Xiaomi, to its list of blacklisted companies.

Published: 16th January 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

US-China

US and China flags used for representational purpose (File photo| AP)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Just days before exiting the White House, the Trump Administration on Friday added nine Chinese firms, including smartphone giant Xiaomi, to its list of blacklisted companies. The US alleged that the companies had links to the Chinese military, terming them “Communist Chinese Military Compan(ies)”.

Xiaomi and the other banned companies will now have to comply with the executive order passed by US President Donald Trump in November 2020, which prohibits US investors from making investments in the blacklisted Companies. US investors will also have to divest their stakes in the banned Chinese companies by November this year. 

Beijing-based Xiaomi in an statement reiterated that it had no association with the Chinese military or the Chinese Communist party. “The company has been in compliance with law and operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of jurisdictions where it conducts its businesses. The company reiterates that it provides products and services for civilian and commercial use,” Xiaomi said, adding that it was not owned, controlled by, or affiliated to the Chinese military.

A senior expert speaking on the condition of anonymity said it was too early to gauge the impact of this decision. “It certainly is a setback for Xiaomi but fortunately it is not placed on the Commerce Department’s (USA) Entity List like Huawei. At present, it appears the ban is likely to have none to miniscule effect on its supply chain. However, there are concerns that it may impact Xiaomi’s Chip supply from the US as US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is an investor,” he said, adding that the order’s implementation will also depend on the US-China relationship under the upcoming Joe Biden regime. 

The order will also not have any impact on Xiaomi’s India  operations where it is the market leader in the smartphone segment. According to the most recent data from the International Data Corporation,  Xiaomi secured the top spot in the Indian smartphone market in October 2020 with a 24.8 per cent market share. The company shipped 5.5 million units to India during the month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xiaomi Chinese app ban US-China relations US ban Trump administration
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp