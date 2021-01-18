After shock of COVID-19 pandemic, economy expected to rebound in coming months: Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that the economy was expected to rebound in the coming months after the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the economy is expected to rebound in the coming months, it is important to sustain the momentum. Hence, there has to be a concerted effort by all the stakeholders in making the economy robust again and I urge India Inc. to take the lead in this regard," the Vice-President said at the convocation address at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) here on Monday.

"Institutions like yours will be playing a key role in putting the economy back on the rails with a focus on good corporate governance," the Vice-President said.

"We are all still grappling with the ongoing pandemic and its impact on the economy and livelihoods. However, it has to be noted that India has fared reasonably better than many other nations, including the developed ones, in the fight against the novel coronavirus and in taking steps to revive the economy," Venkaiah Naidu felt.



Only the other day, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had appreciated India’s efforts, he recalled. The IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said that India took very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and its economic consequences, Venkaiah Naidu pointed out.



Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, ICSI president Ashish Garg, secretary Aish Mohan and joint secretary Ankur Yadav were present.