STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power engineers to protest on February 3 against privatisation of discoms

Privatisation and targeted benefits to chosen corporates is the root cause of the ongoing farmers' agitation, he pointed out.

Published: 18th January 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

discom

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Power sector engineers would go for token work boycott across the country on February 3 to protest against the move to privatise distribution companies by the central government, the All India Power Engineers' Federation (AIPEF) said on Monday.

"Power engineers across the country shall resort to token work boycott and hold protest meetings on 3rd February against privatization policies of the Government of India," AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta said in a statement.

Shailendra Dubey, the Chairman of AIPEF, in a letter to the Prime Minister, stated that power engineers and engineers are grieved over the central government's move towards the power sector privatisation through Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020, & Standard Bidding Document for total privatisation of distribution of electricity.

Power engineers are opposing conversion of public monopoly to private monopoly, he said, adding that the policy of privatisation was slowly destroying the public sector across the country while giving huge benefits to selected corporates.

Privatisation and targeted benefits to chosen corporates is the root cause of the ongoing farmers' agitation, he pointed out.

The AIPEF expressed solidarity to struggling organisations of peasants whose one of the main demands is withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The AIPEF demanded "withdrawal process of privatization of electricity from public the sector to private companies in states and union territories".

The other demands are scraping of electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 & standard bidding document for total privatization of distribution of electricity and reintegrate all power utilities in states with function components of generation, transmission, and distribution.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill in its present form is not acceptable, it said, adding that before going for more amendments in the electricity sector, the government should constitute an expert committee to review the result of so-called reforms done in the last 25 years in the power sector, which has landed discoms in a very alarming financial crisis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power sector AIPEF
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp