STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Speculation on Budget announcements may turn markets volatile this week

News on the Covid-19 vaccine from around the world, and updates on the roll-out in India, is also set to be an important driver for stock exchange indices. 

Published: 18th January 2021 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union budget, bahi khata

For representational purpose. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speculation over announcements that may be made in the upcoming Union Budget on February 1 may lead to some volatility in the domestic stock markets, even as most investors take their cues from the ongoing earnings announcements from India Inc for the third quarter (Q3FY21).

News on the Covid-19 vaccine from around the world, and updates on the roll-out in India, is also set to be an important driver for stock exchange indices. 

“Going ahead, the market could be volatile given the ongoing earning season and the weak global cues. The run-up to the Budget would also add to the volatility,” noted Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Others note that as the earnings season unfolds, investors may be prone to making stock-specific decisions. A few major earnings announcements scheduled for this week include the Bank of Maharashtra, Bajaj Finance, Federal Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, and Reliance Industries Limited.

“Along with the weak global market, this week, the domestic market will shift its focus on the banking and finance sector as major banks and NBFCs are to release their quarterly results,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

As India continues to roll out the vaccine, traders say that there may be swings in certain specific stocks. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers. Trends in Brent crude prices, the rupee, and foreign investment patterns will remain key monitorables for investors. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Budget 2021
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp