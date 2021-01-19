Government nominates 28 non-official members on National Startup Advisory Council

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday nominated 28 non-official members including Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and Kris Gopalakrishnan from Axilor Ventures on the National Startup Advisory Council.

The council was set up last year to advise the Centre on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

The nominated members represent various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, persons capable of representing interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and of industry associations.

The council is chaired by the commerce and industry minister. The term of the non-official members will be for a period of two years.

The 28 members include Lizzie Chapman (ZestMoney), Abhiraj Singh (Urban Company), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Bhavish Aggarwal (Ola Cab), Sanjeev Bhikchandani (Info Edge India), CII President Uday Kotak, and Manoj Kohli from Softbank India, among others.