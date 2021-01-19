STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India must remain an integral part of global economy: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Kant also pointed out that India is the vaccine capital of the world, as the country makes 70 per cent of the world's vaccine.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India must remain an integral part of the global economy if it has to grow at 9-10 per cent over the next three decades, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 15th India Digital Summit, Kant said India needs to become a major global exporting nation, without that it will not be possible to become richer and create wealth for its people over the next three decades.

"If India has to grow at 9-10 per cent over a three-decade period, it must be open, it must be an integral part of the global economy. "It must be an integral part of the global supply chain," he said. Kant further pointed out that the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not about protectionism, it is about making India part of the global supply chain.

According to the NITI Aayog CEO, post-COVID-19 pandemic, only those countries will grow who will use digital ecosystem. "Post- pandemic global supply chain will be restructured, and you can be only competitive if you can use the power of technology," he said.

Noting that India's digital divide is narrowing down, Kant said if you look at the huge growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI), it has grown manifold. On the production-linked incentive (PLI) plan, he said the scheme in electronics and mobile manufacturing has received very good response.

"Like mobile and electronic manufacturing, the PLI scheme for battery manufacturing will give a much-needed fillip to country's manufacturing," Kant said, adding India needs to get into sunrise areas of growth.

The CEO added that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) has democratised access to financial services. "India's poor people's access to the financial product is increasing due to the country's fintech revolution," he said.

Kant also pointed out that India is the vaccine capital of the world, as the country makes 70 per cent of the world's vaccine. Also speaking at the event, Facebook India's Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan said the explosion of the internet happened in the last few months. "Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp used by businesses for growth which was not seen before 12 months," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amitabh Kant NITI Aayog India Digital Summit global economy
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp