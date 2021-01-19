STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India seen contributing 15 per cent of global growth by fiscal year 2026: Report

The report expects the large local market potential, low labour costs, macroeconomic stability and the hope of strengthening ongoing reform momentum will help achieve these objectives.

Published: 19th January 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Company, growth, economy, economic growth

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The ongoing key reforms such as sops for manufacturing, easier labour laws, wooing FDI inflows and privatisation will help improve productivity and support long-term growth at 7.5-8 per cent levels, which if played out well, can help India contribute 15 per cent of global GDP growth by FY2026, says a report.

According to a report pencilled by the India economist at UBS Securities, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the country has the lowest manufacturing costs among peers, even though China retains significant ecosystem advantages and despite that India and Vietnam appear most likely to benefit from a shift out of China.

"The incentives for manufacturing, easier labour laws, encouraging FDI inflows and privatisation will help improve productivity and support long-term growth closer to the upside scenario of 7.5-8 per cent. If this played out well, we estimate that India could contribute 15 per cent to global GDP growth in the next five years ending FY26," Gupta-Jain said without quantifying the present share.

The report expects the large local market potential, low labour costs, macroeconomic stability and the hope of strengthening ongoing reform momentum will help achieve these objectives.

Describing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme ushered into to boost manufacturing, as a "golden opportunity for manufacturing" she says the five-year scheme is a significant turn in the manufacturing policy as it incentivizes select companies to scale up production and boost domestic value-addition.

"From almost zero now, India's capacity should reach 20-30 per cent of the total global supply chain in the next two years," says Gupta-Jain pointing to the plans of Apple to increase production in India and also global electric car major Telsa announcing local production of Model 3.

This is in spite of the fact that as much as 30 per cent of China's gross exports are in industries that do not have strong competitive onshore supply chain advantages, mainly in electronics assembly industries, and are more vulnerable than others to relocation to low-cost locations.

Pegging FY22 growth at 11.5 per cent, making it one of the fastest in Asia, after a 7.5 per cent contraction in FY21, she says, "Beyond FY22, we expect growth to slow to 6 per cent in the subsequent years despite as the slowdown since 2017 has been led by structural issues, such as stretched balance sheets of households due to weaker job creation, government debt overhang, a risk-averse financial sector and low capex by corporates, and the still ongoing pandemic-related disruptions further widening income and wealth inequalities."

Another enabler is the rising FDI inflows, which had hit an all-time high of USD 56 billion in FY20, says the report and expects the inflows to cross USD 100 billion plus annually till FY26. Though the inflows are estimated to be falling to USD 40-45 billion in FY21 due to the pandemic, the report expects normality from the next fiscal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UBS Securities Tanvee Gupta Jain Indian economy Economic growth India global growth
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp