Adani to get Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Jaipur airports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Adani Group is all set to take over the operations of three airports—Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram—for the next 50 years. The multinational conglomerate has signed the Concession Agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to operate these airports under the PPP mode, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to inform you that Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited, Adani Guwahati International Airport Limited and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have signed the Concession Agreement on 19th January, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the Operations. Management and development of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram Airports respectively,” the statement said.

The development comes even as Adani is engaged in a legal tussle for the management of Thiruvananthapuram airport. According to reports, airport employees raised slogans in front of the Director’s office on Tuesday against the takeover.

The Ahmadabad-based Adani Group had earlier emerged as the highest bidder for the operational takeover of six AAI airports: Lucknow, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in February 2019. It has also signed an agreement to buy a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). The group has, in just two years, emerged as the second biggest airport operator in India.