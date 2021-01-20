STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Developers seek budget boost for housing sector

Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com and Proptiger.com, said the real estate sector is also looking for re-introduction of input tax credit for GST.

Published: 20th January 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Apartment building used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22, real estate experts and developers have sought the support of government, claiming that escalating costs and delays are their biggest hurdles and the government must step in through income tax incentives.

Stating that the year 2020 witnessed the emergence of Tier II and Tier III cities, with many people returning to their home towns because of the pandemic, the developers sought schemes to boost the real estate market in such cities, which is required to meet the target of ‘housing for all’ by 2022.

Dhruv Agarwala, group CEO, Housing.com and Proptiger.com, said the real estate sector is also looking for re-introduction of input tax credit for GST. “Additionally, the sector would receive a big impetus if stamp duty and registration charges are subsumed within the GST,” he said.

Achal Raina, COO, Raheja Developers said that all through 2020, the government came up with a slew of measures to streamline the sector, and the sector now has high hopes from the upcoming budget. Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Limited said the Budget will play a pivotal role in sustaining the revival process of the economy.

“The government must accelerate investment in infrastructure development in state capitals and Tier 2/3 cities,” he said. Rajat Goel, JMD, MRG World said that with the government’s focus on housing for all, they are sure that the FM will ease the burden on common man. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union budget Union Budget 2021 Real Estate
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp