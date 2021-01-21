STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget 2021: CropLife India demands GST rate cut on agrochemicals and focus on R&D

The industry also demanded that the government maintain an uniform basic customs duty of 10 per cent on both technical raw material and finished products.

Published: 21st January 2021 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Industry body CropLife India on Thursday demanded that the government reduce GST rate on agrochemicals to 12 per cent in the forthcoming Union Budget.

In a statement, the industry body said slashing the rate of goods and services tax (GST) will help lower the prices of agrochemicals and benefit farmers. The current GST rate on agrochemicals is 18 per cent.

"The government should also simplify requirements under GST by allowing companies to adjust input credit of one state against the tax payable situation in another state as GST is a central levy." CropLife India CEO Asitava Sen said.

Besides, the industry body urged the government to focus on research and development(R&D) by providing 200 per cent weighted deduction on R&D expenses by agrochemical companies, which would benefit the farmers across the nation.

"The government may consider providing this to those units who have minimum fixed assets of Rs 50 crore and incurring expenses of Rs 10 crore," Sen said.

The industry also demanded that the government maintain an uniform basic customs duty of 10 per cent on both technical raw material and finished products.

CropLife India is an association of research and development-driven member companies in crop protection.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament will start on January 29.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CropLife India Budget 2021 Union budget
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune, COVID vaccines safe
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp