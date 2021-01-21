Maruti kicks off export of Made-in-India Jimny

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has commenced export of its celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units was released from Gujarat Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The three-door Suzuki Jimny, which is produced in MSIL’s Gurugram plant, will exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India.

MSIL, however, is yet to confirm a date for Jimny’s launch in India. According to multiple reports, the carmaker is likely to launch a five-door version of the vehicle in India during the second half of 2021.

Known as the ‘authentic off-roader’, the all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage its global production stature. As there is a large demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand. “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world.

Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. In December 2020, MSIL’s exports rose 31 per cent to 9,938.

To compete with Thar

When launched in India, Jimny will compete against Mahindra Thar. Launched in October 2020, Thar currently remains in high demand with a waiting period stretching over six months. It is reported that Mahindra may also launch its 5-door version in India.