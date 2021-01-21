STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Maruti kicks off export of Made-in-India Jimny

The three-door Suzuki Jimny, which is produced in MSIL’s Gurugram plant, will exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India. 

Published: 21st January 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday said it has commenced export of its celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units was released from  Gujarat Mundra port to Latin American countries such as Columbia and Peru. The three-door Suzuki Jimny, which is produced in MSIL’s Gurugram plant, will exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India. 

MSIL, however, is yet to confirm a date for Jimny’s launch in India. According to multiple reports, the carmaker is likely to launch a five-door version of the vehicle in India during the second half of 2021. 
Known as the ‘authentic off-roader’, the all-terrain vehicle has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide. The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally.

With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage its global production stature. As there is a large demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand. “Jimny will fulfill aspirations of customers throughout the world.

Jimny manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant shares the same specification as the export models produced at the Suzuki Motor Corporation’s Kosai plant in Japan. We are confident with Jimny we will be able to enhance our overall exports,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India. In December 2020, MSIL’s exports rose  31 per cent to 9,938.

To compete with Thar

When launched in India, Jimny will compete against Mahindra Thar. Launched in October 2020, Thar currently remains in high demand with a waiting period stretching over six months. It is reported that Mahindra may also launch its 5-door version in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune, COVID vaccines safe
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp