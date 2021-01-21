Ola, Siemens to build advanced EV hub in Tamil Nadu for Rs 2,400 crore

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ride-Hailing aggregator Ola on Wednesday announced its partnership with Siemens to build India’s most advanced electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Last month, the mobility platform signed a Rs 2,400-crore-deal with the Tamil Nadu government to set up its first factory in the state. Upon completion, the factory will create almost 10,000 jobs, the company said.

The manufacturing hub in the southern state will be the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility, which will initially have an annual capacity of two million units.

The facility will serve as Ola’s global manufacturing hub catering to its customers in India as well as key markets across Europe, United Kingdom, Latin America and ANZ. As part of the partnership, Ola will have access to Siemens’ integrated ‘Digital Twin’ design and manufacturing solutions to digitalise and validate product and production ahead of actual operations, it added.

The factory will be AI-Powered with Ola’s proprietary AI Engine and tech stack deeply integrated into every aspect of the manufacturing process. “Ola’s factory will be built on Industry 4.0 principles and will be the most advanced manufacturing facility in the country. It will have almost 5,000 robots deployed across various functions,” a statement said.

The entire material handling at Ola’s factory will be fully automated for maximum efficiency, right from raw materials to materials movement inside the factory, to storage, to the finished scooter rolling off the production lines and being loaded onto trucks.

“Ola is delighted to partner with Siemens to build the most advanced manufacturing facility in the country. This will be our global hub and will set a benchmark in quality, scale and efficiency, demonstrating India’s capability to build world class cutting edge products,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola.

Entirely automated

The factory will be artificial intelligence-powered with Ola’s proprietary AI engine and tech stack deeply integrated into every aspect of the manufacturing process. This will provide unprecedented control, automation and quality to the entire operations.