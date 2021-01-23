EV makers seek policies to boost sector in Union Budget

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Union Budget around the corner, EV makers want the government to implement policies that will boost EV adoption. At present, the share of EVs in India’s total automobile sales is less than 1 per cent of the total.

Nishcal Chaudhary, Founder & CEO-BattRE, said, “We are expecting a GST reduction in Lithium batteries from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. Also, if nationalised banks provide affordable loans for the purchase of low-speed electric vehicles, it will speed up EV adoption in India”.

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, said, “Reducing custom duty on imports of lithium-ion battery cells and exempting electric vehicles from GST will help bring down the price parity to make EVs affordable..”

Meanwhile, Ampere Electric on Friday announced opening its 300th dealership outlet in Panvel, Maharashtra. With this, Ampere claims to have added 80 dealership outlets since the easing of lockdown. P Sanjeev, COO, electric 2-wheeler at Ampere Electric, said, “We are now a family of 75,000+ customers and 300 dealers in the country.”

To set the pace for further expansion of market share, the Cotton Greave-owned company recently appointed Roy Kurian as COO, E-Mobility Business (2W&3W). Ampere has launched multiple electric 2-wheelers in the last 18 months and claims an over 20 per cent market share.