Wipro Group to set up Software Development Centre in Bhopal

The Azim Premji Foundation will also set up a university in the state in 18 months for which 50 acres of land has been allotted.

Wipro Group founder-chairman Azim Premji (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Wipro Group will set up a Software Development Centre in Bhopal.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with the Wipro Group founder-chairman Azim Premji via video conferencing, where the Wipro chief has given his consent to set up the Software Development Centre.

The Azim Premji Foundation will also set up a university in the state for which 50 acres of land has been allotted. The university is likely to start functioning within 18 months.   

After holding discussions with Premji via video conferencing on Friday evening, the MP CM said that his government is generating more employment for the youth through their skill development in Madhya Pradesh. The software development centre will go a long way in providing more opportunities to the youths in the IT sector. “The Wipro Founder Chairman has assured us that Madhya Pradesh will get full cooperation from the Wipro Group,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan further said that 50 acres of land has been allotted to the Azim Premji Foundation for setting up a university in the state. The goal is to start a university in the next 18 months. This university will emerge as an important institution in the field of higher education in Bhopal.

The CM also discussed with Premji the partnership in the implementation of education schemes, new education policy, establishment of model Anganwadi in Bal Bhavan, and eradication of malnutrition in the state.

The Wipro chief informed the CM that at present the Azim Premji Foundation is working in 1,151 primary and middle schools in Madhya Pradesh. Currently, the Foundation conducts activities in five districts. It will also be expanded to other districts. Efforts will also be made to establish Adarsh Anganwadi at Jawahar Bal Bhawan in Bhopal and to develop a state-level research centre for pre-primary education.

The Foundation is also conducting activities in the area of Early Childhood Care and Education at present.

