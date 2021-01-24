STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Trade Promotion Council of India seeks flat 5 per cent GST on processed food

“Therefore, Indian texting facilities should be made at par globally with safe standards, so that it is accepted worldwide.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In its pre-budget recommendation to the government, the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) has sought a flat five per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on all processed food items and a separate fund for R&D as well as testing labs for meeting global standards. According to TPCI founder-chairman Mohit Singla, non-tariff barriers in the food sector are impacting the industry and trade. “Therefore, Indian texting facilities should be made at par globally with safe standards, so that it is accepted worldwide.

Also, to meet the new standards such as Codex Alimentarius standard of the EU will require a lot of investment,” he added. For small and medium companies, the marketing of products in global shelves comes with a huge cost, largely still unaffordable. “One way could be to provide concessional credit to meet the high cost; or tax deduction on expenditure incurred on marketing of brands abroad, etc. is the need of time to scale Indian products to the global shelf,” the trade body said in its suggestion.

Other demands of the industry include tax holiday for five years for companies investing in infrastructure, including digital infrastructure; for existing projects, capital investment to be extended up to 50 per cent accelerated depreciation to encourage modernisation; competitive import tariffs over five years, with lowest or nil slab on inputs or raw materials; and input tax credit on food sales as an added incentive.

“Some of the items like - chewing gum and white chocolate, fat and oil, cocoa powder, waffles and wafers coated with or containing chocolate, attract 28 per cent GST. Similarly, products such as condensed milk, refined sugar, sugar cubes, all preparations of cereals, flour, starch or milk for infant use and sold retail, pasta, noodles, etc. attracts 18 per cent GST, which leads to the increasing the overall cost of the product,” noted Vivek Agarwal of Capital Ventures. 

Major demands from the sector include: 

  • Tax holiday for five years for companies investing in infrastructure, including digital infrastructure
  • For existing projects, capital investment to be extended up to 50 per cent accelerated depreciation to encourage modernisation
  • Competitive import tariffs over five years, with lowest or nil slab on inputs or raw materials
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
processed food
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp