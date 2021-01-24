STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Vaccine diplomacy a game-changer for Pharma sector

In the years ahead, analysts and business historians would probably call this the defining moment of India’s economic diplomacy.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  On a wintry morning earlier this week, as the country shivered from a drop in mercury levels, loaders at Mumbai airport gingerly passed along boxes of vaccines,  marked ‘fragile’, into the waiting hold of an Air India flight. The aircraft would be the first of many carrying ‘Made in India’  Covid-19 vaccines from Poona’s Serum Institute to capitals in countries far and wide to help combat the global pandemic.

In the years ahead, analysts and business historians would probably call this the defining moment of India’s economic diplomacy. Some 4.9 million doses are being sent as gifts to neighbours, while millions more are being exported for profit. “The vaccine flights are helping bolster our position as a reliable medicine manufacturing power. As it is, the pandemic helped push Indian Pharma exports by 20 per cent and we are expecting to end the year with $25 billion sales… with this we can expect even better growth in the coming financial year,” said Prof Biswajit Dhar of JNU, a former member of the Board of Trade.

Except Pakistan, which has opted for China’s Sinovac vaccine, India’s “supplies under grant assistance” are being shipped to all neighbouring countries including  Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and  Seychelles. India has also contracted to sell Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford-Astra Xeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to Brazil, Morocco, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, with flights carrying the precious cargo taking off to these countries last Friday. Exports to more nations are to follow. 

“Despite our growing strength, there was an undercurrent of propaganda in the global market about the reliability of our medicines ever since the US Food and Drugs regulator started dishing out notices to Indian drug companies. However, by becoming a reliable vaccine maker, we can now counter that propaganda effectively,” said Siddhartha Dasgupta, Advisor, East India Pharmaceuticals.

India has become the preferred partner for vaccine sales partly because reports on rival China’s vaccine candidates are unclear, according to medical experts, and partly since prices at between $3-5 a dose are among the lowest globally. It is also easier to store and distribute compared to Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines that are being extensively used in the US.

Meant to rival China’s offerings, India’s ‘gifts’ and paid for vaccines have not only helped India sell its soft power—earning thanks from Brazilian President J M Bolsonaro among others—but also push its stature as the “pharmacy of the world” throughout the world.The shipments began within 3 days of India starting its own massive inoculation drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pharma sector coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp