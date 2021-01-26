STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 net up 11 per cent at Rs 2,602 crore

In a call with the media after the results, the Kotak management said the provisions would take care of the risks that the bank anticipates right now.

Published: 26th January 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

kotak Mahindra Bank

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has posted a 11 per cent 11 per cent to Rs 2,602 crore in the October–December (Q3) of FY21, from Rs 2,349 in the corresponding quarter of FY20. On a standalone basis, the bank’s net profit jumped 16 per cent in Q3FY21 to Rs 1,854 crore, compared to Rs 1,596 crore in Q3FY20 due to healthy rise in net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.

Net interest income, or core income — the difference between the interest income the bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to its depositors — rose 16.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,007 crore against the estimated Rs 3,497 crore.

The gross bad loans of the bank, without the benefit of the judicial standstill on bad loan recognition, stood at 3.27 per cent of its loan book, sharply higher than 2.46 per cent a year ago and 2.55 per cent in the September quarter.  The bank approved one-time restructuring for accounts representing 0.28 per cent of its net advances.

Further, the provisions and contingencies of the lender on a standalone basis for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 599 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in Q3FY20. At the end of Q3FY21, the bank is holding Rs 1,279 crore as covid related provisions. In a call with the media after the results, the Kotak management said the provisions would take care of the risks that the bank anticipates right now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Bank
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp