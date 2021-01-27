STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Budget 2021 likely to see hike in indirect taxes

According to a senior official, we can expect hikes in import duties, which will be aligned to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Staring at a revenue shortfall of over Rs 6.5 lakh crore and with less headroom for 
raising direct tax collection, the government is mulling to increase indirect taxes, which includes cess and excise duty, to make up for the deficit.

“The tax collection is not up to the mark and we do not see a major revival in trend in the first six months of the current fiscal. One way is to increase direct taxation but the finance ministry has ruled out any  increase in the tax slabs. There can be some tweaks. However, to compensate for the loss, there may be a spike in indirect taxes, new cess, and some duty hikes,” a senior official from the finance ministry said.

According to the official, we can expect hikes in import duties, which will be aligned to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the items where duty is likely to be increased has already been shortlisted. “The government has increased the import duty of many items and now there may be fresh levies on some of the items.Also, the talk is on Covid-19 cess. However there could be last minute changes,” the official added.

This fiscal year, tax collection and the proceeds from disinvestment in state-owned entities are likely to miss the budget estimates target by over Rs 6.5 lakh crore. The government had initially estimated Rs 24.23 lakh crore to come from direct and indirect taxes and Rs 2.1 lakh crore from disinvestment. However, the revised estimates have pegged the collection at around Rs 20 lakh crore, down by 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, the official brushed aside any major concern regarding revenues. “There is no need to worry too much about the revenues. This was an exceptional year so many things were derailed but things are now improving. Next fiscal year, the divestment targets are going to be ambitious so it will make up for the loss.

"We are also tightening the GST system and tax collection is certainly going to get a boost. So things will be not as bad as it is looking like,” the official added. The union budget is slated to be presented in the Parliament on February 1 and the budget session will be held between January 29 and April 8, 2021.

Tax pie gets altered post pandemic

India’s tax pie seems to have undergone a subtle change post Covid, with direct tax collections seeing a sharp drop. The share of indirect tax, however, went up

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indirect taxes Budget 2021 tax slabs 2021 Buget taxes import duty
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp