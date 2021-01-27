STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hero MotoCorp to soon commence operations in Mexico, inks distribution pact with Grupo Salinas

Hero MotoCorp has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India and one each in Bangladesh and Colombia.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will soon commence its operations in Mexico in line with its global expansion strategy.

The company, which recently surpassed 100 million units in cumulative production, has entered into a distribution agreement with Grupo Salinas, a group founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas.

Following the agreement, the two companies have come together to form one of the largest distribution networks globally to sell products in the Mexican market.

"Our partnership with Grupo Salinas is aligned with our Mission to 'Create, Collaborate and Inspire' and will be key to our growth in the region.

"With the global expertise and technology prowess of Hero and the local market knowledge of Grupo Salinas, we are aiming for rapid expansion of the Hero brand here over the next three years," Hero MotoCorp Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

The company would bring products that cater to all segments of the market, thereby offering a wide range of choices for the customers in Mexico, he added.

In the first phase of operations, Hero MotoCorp will launch nine products, including motorcycles ranging from 100cc to 160cc and for both on road and on-off segments.

The company would also introduce its scooters in the market.

All these products are being designed and developed at Hero's state-of-the-art research and development (R&D) hubs in India and Germany, the two-wheeler major noted.

Hero MotoCorp now has extensive presence across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East.

In Latin America, the company is now present in more than 10 countries.

The two-wheeler maker has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India and one each in Bangladesh and Colombia.

It also has a global R&D presence with technology centres in Jaipur and the Hero Tech Center GmbH in Germany.

Earlier this month, the company rolled-out its 100 millionth two-wheeler in cumulative production since its inception.

