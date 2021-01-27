STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IT industry seeks bigger allocations for advanced tech, data security in Budget 2021

Besides, the nation’s maiden Data protection bill is also likely to be tabled during the upcoming Budget session.

Published: 27th January 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

India’s $190 billion IT sector will also benefit from digital–first budgetary allocations and policy announcements especially for critical sectors.

India’s $190 billion IT sector will also benefit from digital–first budgetary allocations and policy announcements especially for critical sectors.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when data privacy concerns have assumed significance, the tech industry leaders are pinning hopes on fresh investments in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build cloud-based infrastructure. India’s $190 billion IT sector, which managed to post strong quarterly profits amid the pandemic, will also benefit from digital–first budgetary allocations and policy announcements especially for critical sectors like finances, healthcare, education and agriculture.

Besides, the nation’s maiden Data protection bill, which is reportedly being considered by the Joint parliamentary committee, is also likely to be tabled during the upcoming Budget session. According to Deepak Mittal, co-founder of digital tech firm To The New, investing in AI and ML will be a critical support as Indian organisations move to cloud-based services and remote working continues to play an enhanced role in everyday life. “Making data and assets that were previously on-premises to the cloud, in order to reap performance and efficiency gains, is a smart move.

"But it also introduces risk to these data and assets.  Attackers can use unsecured credentials and permissions to access what they shouldn’t, putting sensitive data at risk. AI and ML can automate the process of getting these vast numbers under control,” he added. As India emerges from the economic slowdown, experts say that the IT industry will be at the forefront of this recovery and hence the government should offer tax rebates to software exporters as well as for import of technology products into India. “Providing the right incentives to the IT industry will be the key for the country’s economic revival.

One such incentive is to simplify the tax-related complexities to encourage global trade of software products from and to India. This will help increase revenue for the exchequer that can flow back into the country for socio-economic welfare. Another important area for improvement is to introduce measures that encourage corporates and individuals to pay taxes and contribute to the nation’s progress,” said Sameer Nigam, chief executive officer and co-founder, Stratbeans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2021 IT sector budget data privacy Data protection bill digital budget
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp